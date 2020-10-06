Government sees €9bn in additional Covid-linked spending in 2021

Government sees €9bn in additional Covid-linked spending in 2021

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform wrote that there was €16bn in additional spending this year related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: Moya Nolan

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 16:26
Eamon Quinn

Next week's budget will take into account €9bn in anticipated spending in 2021 linked to the Covid-19 crisis, the Department of Expenditure has said.

The spending for 2021 is before any new measures that will be announced next Tuesday to fund continuing high levels of expenditure in health and education amid the pandemic, the department said in its pre-budget spending update. 

"At this stage, on a no policy change basis, and assuming an improved position in relation to employment next year ... it is estimated that there could be a cost of approximately €9bn in relation to Covid-19 expenditure," the department stated.

The estimated spending would fund continuing costs next year, including the summer stimulus measures, reopening schools, and funding public transport. 

In a forward to the update, Michael McGrath, the expenditure minister, wrote that there was €16bn in additional spending this year related to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"These additional expenditures would bring gross voted expenditure for 2020 to over €86bn, an increase of over €19bn, or almost 30% relative to last year," Mr McGrath said.

He said additional spending this year includes that of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection on the pandemic unemployment payment and wage subsidy schemes to "bring its estimated allocation for the year to over €30bn". 

Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody, said the budget deficit for 2020 "at this moment" — a week before the budget — may be at the lower range of the €25bn to €30bn deficit projected by the Government. 

"The budget deficit looks at this moment to be towards the lower end of the previously guided range," Mr O'Leary said. 

"But the Government has the choice to spend extra monies for sectors that are suffering most during the crisis for the last few months of the year," he said, which would mean the 2020 deficit would end up closer to €30bn. 

