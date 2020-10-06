Women urged to invest in retirement plan

Women need to get better at looking after their long-term financial independence.

“Women are good at thinking of how to fund a certain lifestyle now; we are prioritising being able to finance looking after our mental and physical health. That is all good but there is a longer game to play,” says Susan Elliott, independent consultant specialising in employee engagement and wellbeing.

“We need to look at the future we want to have and plan accordingly. Most people when they retire are doing so in good health and they need to be able to fund that whole new chapter of their lives. Women need to take control of their pensions as individuals. Men are much better at doing this.”

Ms Elliott worked in the financial services sector for more than 20 years holding positions in Ulster Bank, RBS, Tesco Bank and, most recently, as head of employee engagement at AIB in Dublin.

Research from Irish Life last year found that women’s pensions were around 22% lower than men’s pensions. She adds that women need to plan for various disruptions in their earnings that can occur during their careers.

These could be for a number of reasons including: maternity leave; changing careers; going back to college; or having to care for a family member. Such gaps often mean that women are underfunded when it comes to retirement.

“Even people who are in company pension funds need to look at how they might be able to top up their pensions and make themselves more secure in the future – don’t just rely on the pension plan that has been put in place; look at how you can maximise it. Don’t think about it in your 40s or 50s when it might be too late, you need to be thinking about it in your 20s and 30s as this will give you longer time to build up a fund.”

Ms Elliott was partaking in a webcast on Women and Pensions as part of the recent Pensions Awareness Week, designed to raise awareness about retirement planning and to help people take charge of their long-term savings. A Moneycube.ie initiative, it was organised in association with Aviva, Beacon Capital, Financially Fit, FirePodcast.ie, Greenman Investments, ISME, Irish Life, Property Bridges, Property District and Zurich Life.

Olive Ryan, Moneycube.ie’s Head of Client Services, points out that women live longer, earn less, and often retire earlier than men. “That creates a need for clever planning of their pension wealth. While the gender gap is well known, the lifetime effect is becoming clearer and we hope to shine a light on it as part of Pensions Awareness Week 2020.”

ESRI research funded by the Pensions Council presents further evidence on the gender pension gap in Ireland. Data from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing for 2010 is used to provide the most comprehensive representation of the retired population.

The analysis finds that the average total weekly pension income in 2010 was €280 for women and €433 for men, indicating a gender pension gap of approximately 35%.

The total gender pension gap is due to differences in incomes from private and occupational pensions. Some 55% of retired men receive a private or occupational pension, compared to only 28% of women.

For men and women who receive a state pension, there is no difference in the amount received, i.e. there is no gender gap in state pensions.

For occupational and private pensions, the research establishes that lower relative years of work experience among women increases the gender pension gap. The study shows a significant difference in the number of years worked by men and women.

Some 93% of retired men had worked for more than 30 years, compared to 33% of retired women. Just 3% of retired men had never worked, compared to 22% of retired women.

There was no gender difference in income poverty.

However, women are less likely to receive a contributory pension and among those who do, the average income received is much lower than the average income received by men.

This is partly because their partners are likely to receive a qualified adult payment. It is also because more women receive lower personal rates as a result of less time spent in employment.

Adele Whelan, ESRI, commented: “A complex mix of factors shape the working lives of women and men, such as personal desires, household decision-making processes, social conditions and public policies.

"In order to reduce the pension gender gap, policymakers need to consider measures to raise female employments levels, reduce the differences in occupational and private pension coverage across genders, ensure increased continuity in employment and adequately protect against care-related interruptions.

"Policies concerning the provision of increased and more affordable childcare and long-term care services can also play a role to increase female employment levels and ensure increased continuity in employment.”