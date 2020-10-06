Airlines at risk as cash burn set to bleed into 2021

Airlines will burn through around $77bn (€66bn) in cash over the course of the second half of this year, threatening the viability of many, according to industry group International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA said airlines are currently burning through $300,000 per minute despite a restart of operations. But the slow recovery in air travel may see airlines continue to burn through an average of $5bn-$6bn in cash per month in 2021.

IATA said airlines may go through an additional $60bn-$70bn of their cash reserves next year, with the aviation industry not set to turn cash positive until 2022.

Lufthansa said, this week, that it is burning through €500m per month and is far from breaking even.

IATA said that nearly five million aviation jobs are in danger, with $1.8trn dollars of economic activity at risk.

IATA wants governments to increase support through additional relief measures and financial aid which does not pile more debt onto airline balance sheets. They've already provided $160bn through direct aid, wage subsidies, and corporate tax relief.

"Today we must ring the alarm bell again," said IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac. "If these support programmes are not replaced or extended, the consequences for an already hobbled industry will be dire.

“With no timetable for governments to reopen borders without travel-killing quarantines, we cannot rely on a year-end holiday season bounce to provide a bit of extra cash to tide us over until the spring,” he warned.