‘Construction sector at core of Ireland’s economy’

The construction sector is core to meeting the fundamental needs of Ireland’s economy and society as the nation strives to provide good quality homes.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Darragh O’Brien during his address to this year’s Construction Industry Federation (CIF) annual conference.

The Minister said the Covid-19 pandemic “has served to heighten the importance of place and quality of life, and how best we can manage this while adhering to the necessary public health guidance.”

“As we continue to respond to the ongoing pandemic as it unfolds, one thing that we can say for sure is that post-Covid19 recovery can be turned into an opportunity to improve people’s lives and stimulate innovation,” he continued.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges we need to be agile in how we shape future investment strategy, in particular as we move to review and update the National Development Plan (NDP).

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien says it is important to recognise the potential of Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford within the context of regional development. File Photo

Meanwhile, those gathered heard that Project Ireland 2040 - which was launched in 2018 - will ensure that spatial planning is recognised as being, “critical to the social, economic and cultural development of Ireland”.

“The alignment of the NPF with the NDP will ensure the €116bn public investment programme to 2027 and will link strategic spatial planning and capital expenditure,” Minister O’Brien continued.

“This coordination between planning and investment will serve us well in providing crucial housing and infrastructure in the years ahead.

“It will also be the platform for achieving economic recovery.” The Conference went on to hear that over the past decade, the State has seen high net in-migration due to a successful economy, low emigration, smaller household size and a high birth rate.

“In terms of population projections, the Department - from its work on the NPF along with more recent research commissioned with the ESRI - is of the view that housing need over the short to medium term is at around 30,000-35,000 homes per annum, reducing to 25,000-30,000 per year in the long term to 2040, as the backlog from the last decade is cleared,” added the Minister.

“The pressure on the housing system in Ireland is manifesting clear signs of structural dysfunction.

“Allied to that, house builders cannot build new houses any cheaper as building in urban centres is simply expensive.

“We know that hard and soft costs combined with high land prices are driving purchase prices out of reach of average earners in urban areas.

“Within the supply issue, the correct balance of supply across all market segments is important.” The Conference was also told that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is working with the Office of Parliamentary Council (OPC) on drafting a bill to put Construction Industry Register Ireland on a statutory footing with CIF.

“Balanced Regional Development is a firm objective of the Programme for Government and the NDP review is an opportunity to strengthen the link between regional development and investment,” said Minister O’Brien.

“It is proportionate in an Irish context to better recognise the potential of Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and elsewhere, but this will take time, sustained investment and a range of institutional supports and implementation tools.

“Some of these are in place, such as the Land Development Agency, to be further strengthened by legislative proposals to be brought forward in the coming months.”