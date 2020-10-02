Cork businesswoman appointed to senior UN role

Director of Kinsale-based sustainability consultancy will facilitate discussions between scientists and policy makers
Cork businesswoman appointed to senior UN role

Dr Tara Shine has spent 20 years as an international climate change negotiator and adviser to governments and world leaders on environmental policy. 

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 10:02 AM
Nicole Glennon

The director of a Kinsale-based sustainability consultancy Change by Degrees has been appointed to a senior UN role to facilitate climate change discussions between scientists and key policymakers.

Dr Tara Shine has been appointed as co-facilitator of the Structured Expert Dialogue of the Second Periodic Review under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Structured Expert Dialogue is a science – policy discussion as part of the Periodic Review of the long term goal to hold global temperature rise to well below 2°C, aiming for 1.5oC. It will assess progress towards the goal and identify challenges and opportunities for achieving it.

Dr Shine has spent 20 years as an international climate change negotiator and adviser to governments and world leaders on environmental policy. 

Her Kinsale-based sustainability consultancy Change By Degrees, which she co-founded with Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Madeleine Murray, partners with organisations to help them ensure their business and supply change is more sustainable.

Dr Tara Shine co-founded Kinsale based Change by Degrees with Madeleine Murray.
Dr Tara Shine co-founded Kinsale based Change by Degrees with Madeleine Murray.

Prior to setting up Change by Degrees, she also served as a Special Adviser to the Mary Robinson Foundation-Climate Justice and The Elders.

Dr Shine said she was “honoured” to have been appointed to the role and looks forward to co-facilitating a dialogue between scientists and policymakers.

“Our work together will assess the progress made to achieve the 1.5oC goal and the opportunities we have today to provide a safe climate system for future generations,” she said.

Minister of the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan welcomed her announcement saying her appointment is in recognition of her "wealth of experience and engagement as an environmental scientist, international climate change negotiator and adviser to governments and world leaders on environmental and climate policy." 

#climate changechange by degreeskinsale

