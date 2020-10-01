Retailers welcome new commercial rental code of conduct

Retailers have welcomed the Government’s new landlord-tenant code of conduct, which is aimed at relieving commercial rent pressures for financially-strained businesses.

Full or partial rent-free periods; rental variations; and an agreement between parties to split the cost of the rent are suggested options within the voluntary code which will be in place until the end of next July.

The Government said it is encouraging landlords to show businesses forbearance if they can’t meet their lease agreements due to Covid-driven financial pressures.

“The new code will hopefully encourage more landlords to sit down and work out practical solutions with tenants, which reflect the massive financial strain Covid has placed on businesses. It is in everyone’s interests that disputes are resolved quickly and fairly, in a way that safeguards jobs and the viability of businesses into the future,” said Retail Ireland director Arnold Dillon.

“Currently, many landlords are not engaging constructively. The risk is that these cases will flood the court system, leading to business closures and job losses,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Nobody wants to see vacant premises in our towns and villages or our shopping centres. Landlords should be willing to do what they can to help their tenants to continue to operate rather than facing the risk of a vacant premises and inability to obtain new tenants. Equally, tenants should pay what they can and speak with their landlord when difficulties arise."