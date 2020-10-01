Exchequer returns to deliver Covid income and corporation tax boost           

Government revenues from income taxes are holding up and corporation tax revenues from multinationals will show further increases, when key exchequer returns for September are published late Friday, boosting the chances for more budget aid for the businesses worst hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has already signalled the importance of the September tax numbers, saying in recent weeks the measures he will announce in his budget on October 13 to alleviate the crisis in 2021 won’t be fully decided until the tax revenue figures were known.

According to sources, the corporation and income tax receipts the Government collected in September have tracked their respective performances since the onset of the Covid crisis in March, helping offset some of the sharp declines in spending taxes such as Vat and excise duties that were hit by the lockdowns.

Friday’s figures mean that Finance Minister Donohoe and Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have more spending room to frame the 2021 budget, designed to further help the economy facing into the Covid fallout and the potential risk of a hard Brexit.

Figures published last month showed that for the first eight months this year, the annual deficit had so far soared to almost €9.5bn, as Vat revenues fell and Covid-related spending had climbed. However, the budget deficit this year is heading to be much lower than the upper ceiling of €30bn the Government projected during the full lockdown this spring.

Income tax revenue through the end of August of €13.9bn was only slightly lower from a year earlier, while corporation tax revenues had climbed by €1.5bn to €6.5bn, as gross profits of multinationals increased significantly during the crisis.

Friday’s figures will show the multinationals paid a large amount to the Government in September, one of the key months in the year for companies to pay the tax.

Economist Jim Power said the September exchequer returns take on an additional significance for budget planning amid the Covid crisis.

Income tax revenue has held up well because many of the people most affected by the crisis work in the low-paid exposed parts of the economy, including hospitality and tourism, while higher-paid workers have not for the most part not lost their jobs, Mr Power said.