Revenue concerned some businesses believe Brexit 'will not happen'

Revenue say they are concerned that some Irish businesses seem to mistakenly believe that Brexit will not actually happen and are not getting Brexit ready.

Over the last three weeks, Revenue has written to 90,000 businesses and contacted 2,500 businesses by phone as part of its ongoing Brexit trade engagement programme.

They said there has been a welcome increase in the level of customs registrations with approximately 1,300 registrations completed in September.

However, Lynda Slattery, head of Revenue’s Brexit Policy Unit said some businesses think that unless they are importing products from Great Britain for onward sale here that they are free from a significant Brexit impact.

“Some businesses seem to mistakenly believe that Brexit will not actually happen and are not getting Brexit ready,” she said.

“The truth is that Brexit takes full effect from 1 January 2021 and there won’t be any change in that. This means that customs procedures will apply from 1 January to trade with and through Great Britain, regardless of the outcome of the current EU/UK talks."

"Given this reality, it is vital that businesses get Brexit ready now to avoid serious disruption to how their business operates and minimise what will otherwise be a potentially significant impact on their revenues.”

"Revenue’s message is clear, imports or exports of goods involving Great Britain will be subject to Customs procedures from 1 January 2021, which is just over 90 days from now”.

Currently, 97% of the value of export trade to the UK and 93% of the value of the import trade from the UK is undertaken by businesses with an existing customs registration. A customs registration provides a business with an EORI (Economic Operators Registration Identification) number which is an essential requirement to be able to complete customs formalities for trade with Great Britain from 1 January 2021.