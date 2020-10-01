Irish manufacturing stalls amid second global wave of Covid-19

A rapid recovery in Irish manufacturing activity came to a shuddering halt last month, according to a leading survey, sounding a warning about worsening economic conditions amid the global second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish manufacturing had proved to be extraordinarily resilient over the summer months, helped by the lifting of global restrictions, but the AIB purchasing managers' index that tracks all types of factories based in Ireland, ended a summer winning streak to register "a stagnant" reading in September.

"The main factor behind this, which is clear from the survey data, is weakening demand as a result of the second wave to Covid-19 and associated increased restrictions on activity," said Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist.

"Brexit and the stalled UK-EU trade talks are also cited as another source of growing uncertainty," Mr Mangan said.

The survey is one of a network of similar surveys carried out worldwide that poll purchasing managers, who are best placed to report on the output conditions in their own factories.

"Overall, the September PMI data show that Covid-19 continues to result in challenging business conditions in the manufacturing sector."

The Irish survey is particularly watched because of the unusually large number of multinational exporters that are based here which can reflect the conditions of the world economy. The index also picks up the conditions facing domestic-facing manufacturers.

The AIB survey showed a September reading of 50 where 50 is the dividing line between output contracting or expanding in any given month.

Most of the key components that go to make up the index — exports, backlogs, purchasing, and stocks — fell in the month.

"Overall, the September PMI data show that Covid-19 continues to result in challenging business conditions in the manufacturing sector," Mr Mangan said. "Firms, though, remain hopeful that the business environment will improve next year," he said.

The corporate tax revenues paid by multinationals, including pharmaceutical and medical device makers, have been an unexpected boon to the exchequer this year, even as other large sources of tax revenues such as Vat have evaporated amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Government officials will be watching closely the direction of the manufacturing surveys in the coming months.

In March, at the start of the severe three-month lockdown, the purchasing managers' index showed there was “a sudden, severe downturn” in Irish manufacturing.

Meanwhile, official figures showed the UK suffered a record collapse in economic output in the second quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 lockdown measures were in full force, though the decline was slightly smaller than first estimated.

GDP shrank by 19.8% in the three months to June, the UK Office for National Statistics said, slightly less than the initial estimate of a quarterly 20.4% crash but still more than any other major advanced economy.

The fall was the biggest since records began in 1955. Other data suggested the UK is on course for its biggest annual fall since the 1920s.