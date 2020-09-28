60% increase in overseas visitors to Ireland last month

Despite the increase, the percentage of people entering the country in August was dramatically lower than the same time period for last year
Of the 328,200 persons departing Ireland in August, 83.9% departed by air and 16.1% by sea.

Monday, September 28, 2020
Nicole Glennon

Overseas travel to Ireland increased by almost 60% in August compared to July, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

The vast majority of the 362,600 persons that arrived into Ireland this August came from Great Britain (112,600) with substantial numbers visiting from Spain (33,600) and Poland (31,700) also. 85.9% of these visitors arrived by air and 14.1% by sea.

Despite an increase of 59.5% on July figures, the percentage of people entering the country in August was dramatically lower than the same time period for last year when there were 2,256,500 arrivals into the state, representing a decline of 83.9%.

The number of passengers leaving Ireland this August also increased by just over 19% when compared to July 2020. This is down 85% on figures from August 2019.

Of the 328,200 persons departing Ireland in August, 83.9% departed by air and 16.1% by sea.

The most important staging countries for persons travelling overseas from Ireland were Great Britain (125,400), Poland (23,900) and Italy (23,300).

CSO statistician Gregg Patrick, said the figures show “a very substantial increase” in overseas travel when compared to July, but the overall picture for yearly travel shows a drastic decrease in travel both to and from the state.

“When we look at the year-to-date picture (January-August 2020), the statistics show 3.8 million overseas passengers travelled to and from Ireland.” 

“This compares to almost 14 million overseas passengers in the same period on 2019, a decrease of almost 73%.” 

“This illustrates the continuing and dramatic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland,” he said.

