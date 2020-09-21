Online grocery sales continue to surge in Ireland

Local lockdowns contributed to Irish shoppers spending €19 million more on groceries 
Online grocery sales continue to surge in Ireland

Online grocery sales experienced a record-breaking growth of 121.7% in the past four weeks.

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 12:27 PM
Nicole Glennon

Local lockdowns contributed to Irish shoppers spending €19 million more on groceries in August than in July, new figures from Kantar show.

The latest grocery market share figures show take-home Irish grocery sales growth slowed to 13.7% over the past three months, but local lockdowns led to consumers stocking up in August.

The popularity of online grocery shopping also continued, with online sales experiencing a record-breaking growth of 121.7% in the past four weeks.

“Digital sales added €72.9 million to the total market in the latest 12 weeks,” said Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar.

New shoppers accounted for almost a quarter of the €133.6 million spent on online groceries during the period.

SuperValu continues to grow ahead of the online market and holds the biggest share of spend at 22.1%, while Tesco registered a 21% market share. Higher average prices and larger trip size drove growth for Tesco this period.

Higher average prices and larger trip size drove online sales for Tesco in August.
Higher average prices and larger trip size drove online sales for Tesco in August.

Ms Healy said grocery sales over the past 12 weeks remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, but compared with April and May, shoppers are starting to return to more normal habits following the unprecedented spending seen during the height of the pandemic.

“People are visiting grocery stores more frequently than they have since June, at an average of 19 times over the course of the past four weeks."

This indicates "an increased sense of security among shoppers since face coverings were introduced at the start of August,” she said.

Dublin has seen the strongest growth of all the regions, with shoppers in the capital spending an additional €141 million on groceries compared with last year.

“It will be interesting to see what effect the local lockdown could have on grocery sales as shoppers navigate new restrictions,” Ms Healy said.

Read More

19,100 jobs in drinks and hospitality  at risk in South-West

More in this section

Cafe owner in medical mask giving paper bag to courier near table with card with quarantine inscription 19,100 jobs in drinks and hospitality  at risk in South-West
NO%20FEE%20IHF%20PRE%20BUDGET%20SUBMISSION%20MX1 What Ireland's hairdressers want from Budget 2021 
pexels-igor-starkov-1307698.jpg 100,000 jobs could be lost in hospitality sector by year's end, research suggests
#covid-19retail

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices