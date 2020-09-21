Online grocery sales continue to surge in Ireland

Local lockdowns contributed to Irish shoppers spending €19 million more on groceries in August than in July, new figures from Kantar show.

The latest grocery market share figures show take-home Irish grocery sales growth slowed to 13.7% over the past three months, but local lockdowns led to consumers stocking up in August.

The popularity of online grocery shopping also continued, with online sales experiencing a record-breaking growth of 121.7% in the past four weeks.

“Digital sales added €72.9 million to the total market in the latest 12 weeks,” said Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar.

New shoppers accounted for almost a quarter of the €133.6 million spent on online groceries during the period.

SuperValu continues to grow ahead of the online market and holds the biggest share of spend at 22.1%, while Tesco registered a 21% market share. Higher average prices and larger trip size drove growth for Tesco this period.

Ms Healy said grocery sales over the past 12 weeks remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, but compared with April and May, shoppers are starting to return to more normal habits following the unprecedented spending seen during the height of the pandemic.

“People are visiting grocery stores more frequently than they have since June, at an average of 19 times over the course of the past four weeks."

This indicates "an increased sense of security among shoppers since face coverings were introduced at the start of August,” she said.

Dublin has seen the strongest growth of all the regions, with shoppers in the capital spending an additional €141 million on groceries compared with last year.

“It will be interesting to see what effect the local lockdown could have on grocery sales as shoppers navigate new restrictions,” Ms Healy said.