Cork Airport gets international accreditation for Covid-19 health measures

Cork Airport's health and protection measures since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic have received international accreditation.

Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI Europe have announced that Cork is the first airport on the island of Ireland to receive its new Airport Health Accreditation.

The programme assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in accordance with European and international guidelines.

Topics covered by the accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications, and passenger facilities.

“Airports are vital cogs in the aviation ecosystem and Cork Airport’s achievement in being the first airport in Ireland to achieve accreditation through ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation programme shows a commitment to health and hygiene which will help to restore passenger confidence in air travel," said ACI world director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Cork Airport's managing director Niall MacCarthy said the international certificate proves that health and safety of the airport's passengers and employees is its top priority.

"This certification will become increasingly important as the Government moves to reopen international travel and the industry and Government collaborate on restoring passenger confidence in travel," said Mr MacCarthy.

ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said achieving the accreditation was no small feat amid the ongoing ravages of the Covid-19 crisis.

"It signals Cork Airport’s readiness to welcome back its passengers and facilitate their journeys," said Mr Jankovec.