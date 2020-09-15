Brexit preparations must be a priority for businesses

A no-deal Brexit will lead to inevitable delays at borders and customs controls warns Cork Chamber
Cork Chamber: 'Our members are already seeing disruption to their international supply chains as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and a no-deal Brexit will compound this.' File Picture: Larry Cummins

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 14:30 PM
Nicole Glennon

Businesses must urgently prepare their procedures and operations to minimise the impact of Brexit on their business, Cork Chamber has warned.

The Chamber believes all signs indicate that the UK is likely to leave the transition without a deal in place and it is urging businesses in the region to review and prepare their operations for the end of the Transition Period on 31 December 2020.

“Our members are already seeing disruption to their international supply chains as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and a no-deal Brexit will compound this with inevitable delays at borders and customs controls,” Katherine Fitzpatrick, Director of International Relations at Cork Chamber said.

“We are urging all companies to reach out to their local business associations and state agencies to get advice on making the necessary adjustments to their operations to minimise the impact of additional cost and administration.” 

“There is heightened focus being placed now on direct shipping routes to both the US and into the EU, in order to bypass the UK landbridge, and our international connectivity from Cork has never been more important.” 

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said the latest Brexit Readiness Action Plan from the Government is "an essential resource" which outlines the steps businesses need to take to be ready for the 31 December, 

Both a deal and no-deal scenario will give effect to new obligations and costs for customs procedures, regulation and transit with movement of goods and supply chain operations expected to be heavily impacted.

“We urge businesses to review the Action Plan, avail of appropriate Government supports and take the time now to be Brexit ready.”

