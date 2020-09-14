Ryanair: Future of Cork Airport in doubt unless UK added to green list

The CEO of Ryanair said the Government is 'sleepwalking into oblivion' in relation to international air travel and warned that the future of airports like Cork was bleak unless Ireland adopts travel measures that are in use across Europe.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at Cork Airport today Eddie Wilson said it was essential that the UK is included on an updated green list of countries that people can travel to without having to restrict their movements after they return.

The airline said last week it may close its bases in Cork and Shannon unless restrictions were eased and brought in line with other EU countries.

"We hope they will adopt the European Union's rules on the movement of people and air travel and public health. If they don't adopt that then it is very bad news for Cork in terms of the closure of the base," Mr Wilson said.

"I can't underestimate the gravity of the situation. If the UK is not on that list then that is going to be terminal for our operations here in Cork."

Mr Wilson said traffic here was back to the levels last seen in the early 1990s. "The rest of Europe is setting themselves up, investing in their airports, subsidising their airports to attract traffic and the government here have done nothing. They have an aviation task force report since July 7 and they have done nothing since then. They haven't added any countries to the green list that have half the rate of infection that Ireland has."

"We are sleepwalking into oblivion," he said.