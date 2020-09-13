Covid-19: Medium-term plan is to get people back working in the cities

Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland says businesses will still need help even if customers return.

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 15:10 PM
Michelle McGlynn

The Government's medium-term plan to deal with Covid-19 is to encourage people to go back to work in the country's cities.

It is due to be published on Tuesday and its believed to be pushing for workers to go back to offices as city centre economies have been hit hard by a lack of business since March.

People are due to be allowed to go back to sporting events with crowds of 500 allowed, while there will be 5,000 permitted in large stadia like Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland says businesses will still need help even if customers return.

"We have a situation now in the cities where businesses are struggling to survive," said Mr Talbot.

"But they are doing everything they can to weather this current storm and to ensure that when things start to improve that they are still in business.

"Government needs to continue to monitor that new wage subsidy scheme to ensure it is being effective in insuring that viable businesses can survive."

