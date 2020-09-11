Number of new houses to get planning permission falls

Covid-19 restrictions reflected in latest data
The CSO said that Covid-19 restrictions were reflected in the data with planning permissions granted for April and May significantly lower than those from the same months of last year.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 15:59 PM
Nicole Glennon

The number of planning permissions granted for new houses in the second quarter of 2020 fell by more than a third due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Planning permissions for houses during April, May and June fell by 37.9% when compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

A total of 6,807 planning permissions for new homes were granted in the second quarter: 3,063 for houses and 3,744 for apartments. 

This is a 29.2% decrease in the number of planning permissions granted in the second quarter of 2019. 

The total number of planning permissions granted for new developments during the second quarter this year was 3,383, compared to 7,047 in the same quarter last year.

Of these permissions, 57.8% were for new construction, 25.8% for extensions and 16.4% for alterations and conversions.

The region with the highest proportion of these permissions was Dublin which accounted for 77.8%.

Ireland's mortgage interest rates remain third highest in the euro area

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

