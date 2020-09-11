Ireland's mortgage interest rates remain third highest in the euro area

The average interest rate on new mortgages increased to 2.82% in July with Irish lenders charging the third-highest rates in the euro area.

New figures from the Central Bank show the average interest rate on a new fixed-rate mortgage was 2.67% while new variable rates averaged at 3.44%.

Only Greece and Latvia charge higher interest rates than Ireland, while the euro area average is 1.35%. Finland has the lowest interest rates at 0.72%.

According to the figures the overall volume of new mortgage agreements in July fell by 35% compared to the same period last year.

Lenders provided €556 million in mortgages but the figures represent an increase of 13% compared to June and is the second consecutive monthly increase since March when restrictions began in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fixed-rate mortgages of €445 million represent a decrease of 31% on July 2019 while new variable rate mortgage agreements declined by 46% to €111 million.

Renegotiated mortgages amounted to €251 million in July, up 6% on the previous month. Fixed-rate products accounted for 71% of renegotiations. The weighted average interest rate for all renegotiated mortgages was 2.81% in July.