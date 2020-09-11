Ireland's mortgage interest rates remain third highest in the euro area

Only Greece and Latvia charge higher interest rates than Ireland
The overall volume of new mortgage agreements in July fell by 35% compared to the same period last year.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 12:46 PM
Alan Healy

The average interest rate on new mortgages increased to 2.82% in July with Irish lenders charging the third-highest rates in the euro area.

New figures from the Central Bank show the average interest rate on a new fixed-rate mortgage  was 2.67% while new variable rates averaged at 3.44%.

Only Greece and Latvia charge higher interest rates than Ireland, while the euro area average is 1.35%. Finland has the lowest interest rates at 0.72%.

According to the figures the overall volume of new mortgage agreements in July fell by 35% compared to the same period last year.

Lenders provided €556 million in mortgages but the figures represent an increase of 13% compared to June and is the second consecutive monthly increase since March when restrictions began in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fixed-rate mortgages of €445 million represent a decrease of 31% on July 2019 while new variable rate mortgage agreements declined by 46% to €111 million.

Renegotiated mortgages amounted to €251 million in July, up 6% on the previous month. Fixed-rate products accounted for 71% of renegotiations. The weighted average interest rate for all renegotiated mortgages was 2.81% in July.

Clonakilty firm aiming for €1 billion valuation through major expansion

