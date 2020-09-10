Mortgage costs up despite consumer price declines

Mortgage costs up despite consumer price declines

On a rolling monthly basis, prices dipped by 0.1%. File picture

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 19:03 PM
Geoff Percival

Mortgage interest costs and private rents continued to rise in August, despite the month showing the largest decline in consumer prices since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Overall, average consumer prices fell by 1% in August, when measured on a year-on-year basis, according to latest figures from the CSO. 

On a rolling monthly basis, prices dipped by 0.1%. The annual drop in prices was the largest seen since 2010.

However, mortgage interest costs rose by 0.3% month-on-month and by 2.8% year-on-year. Private rental costs also showed a monthly rise of 0.2%. However, they were down 1.8% when measured year-on-year.

The most notable price changes in the year were a 3.2% fall in clothing and footwear, an 8.4% fall in communications charges and a 4.4% plunge in transport costs.

Household equipment and maintenance costs fell by over 2%. 

But, there were also price rises – education costs up by over 4%, healthcare costs rising 3.5% and the price of alcohol and tobacco products up nearly 3%.

Health prices rose mainly due to an increase in the cost of medical and dental services and higher prices for pharmaceutical products, the CSO said.

