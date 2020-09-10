Mortgage costs up despite consumer price declines

Mortgage interest costs and private rents continued to rise in August, despite the month showing the largest decline in consumer prices since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Overall, average consumer prices fell by 1% in August, when measured on a year-on-year basis, according to latest figures from the CSO.

On a rolling monthly basis, prices dipped by 0.1%. The annual drop in prices was the largest seen since 2010.

However, mortgage interest costs rose by 0.3% month-on-month and by 2.8% year-on-year. Private rental costs also showed a monthly rise of 0.2%. However, they were down 1.8% when measured year-on-year.

The most notable price changes in the year were a 3.2% fall in clothing and footwear, an 8.4% fall in communications charges and a 4.4% plunge in transport costs.

Household equipment and maintenance costs fell by over 2%.

But, there were also price rises – education costs up by over 4%, healthcare costs rising 3.5% and the price of alcohol and tobacco products up nearly 3%.

Health prices rose mainly due to an increase in the cost of medical and dental services and higher prices for pharmaceutical products, the CSO said.