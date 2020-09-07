Survey: Employees positive about working from home

The ‘new normal’ could be here to stay with 85% of employees more positive about working from home since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a new survey conducted by Cork-based communications software firm Workvivo, which also revealed that 52% of employees would like to work from home permanently, while 36% would prefer a combination of days in the office and from home. Over half of employees said they would not like to return to the office.

The global survey of 1,000 employees, all of whom have started working from home since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic showed that overall productivity and communication seems to have increased since most businesses were plunged into a "mass remote work experiment."

Some 70% of employees claimed they feel more productive working from home, while 63% said their employers are communicating with them more since they started working from home. 51% said they are communicating more with their colleagues.

Speaking on the results of the survey, CEO of Workvivo John Goulding said there is clearly "a very tangible and explicit desire and expectation for longer-term flexibility among employees."

"As companies work to attract and maintain talent, it will be vital to offer this flexibility to compete," he said.

Mr Goulding said it's crucial employers consider how they’re communicating with employees: "Email and Slack aren’t enough to engage employees around what's important for the organisation. It’s more important than ever that employees feel part of something bigger than themselves, and the right technology can be a powerful enabler to ensure this.”

Workvivo is based in Cork, Ireland with customers all over the world.