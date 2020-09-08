Revenue makes settlements of almost €8.5m in latest defaulters list

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 16:30 PM
Alan Healy

A medical service provider and haulier have made the largest settlements with the Revenue in its latest tax defaulters list.

Dr Kevin Hickey Unlimited, a medical service provider at Ascot Terrace, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick made the single largest settlement of €1,216,196.

A separate settlement for €598,761 was made by medical consultant Kevin Hickey, with the same address as Dr Kevin Hickey Unlimited.

Mary Colma Moore, a haulier from Sharon Avenue, Browneshill Road, Carlow made the second largest settlement of €1,196,12. 

The settlements include interest and penalties.

Elaine Keogh of Annamoe, Roundwood, Co Wicklow who manufactures knitwear as Lainey Keogh made a settlement of €122,533.

Details were also listed of 12 court cases where fines of €16,250 were imposed.

These cases include six cases of failing to lodge tax returns and failing to produce books and records, three cases of misuse of marked mineral oil and three cases of excise offences for smuggling of tobacco

