'Our businesses are going up in flames' - Munster hoteliers bracing for a bitter winter season

Hotels and guesthouses across the country are reporting a dramatic drop-off in bookings for September and October with average room occupancy levels at 24% nationally, compared to 86% for the same period last year.

The latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) shows the colossal challenges hoteliers are facing heading into the winter months.

The stark figures follow a difficult summer for the industry. July and August saw the average national occupancy dip to 49%, a severe plummet when compared to the 90% occupancy achieved during these key summer months last year.

Not even popular ‘staycation’ destinations like Cork and Kerry have escaped the landslide. The two counties reported 31% occupancy for July and August.

As the summer comes to an end, and our ‘staycations’ fall off in tandem, hoteliers in the Munster region are wondering how they are going to survive the bitter winter that lies ahead.

Niall O’Callaghan, who is part of the family-run Fáilte Hotel in Killarney, said the last 11 weeks since the hotel has reopened have been “the most stressful thing” in his and his family’s life.

“Our business is turning over 20% of what we always turned over. How are we expected to survive the winter?”

Niall O'Callaghan, showing the protective measures at The Failte Hotel in Killarney. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Mr O’Callaghan, who is also an independent councillor for Co. Kerry, said he’s noticed the drop-off in guests since early September.

“It's going to drop through the floor,” he said.

“A lot of businesses are going to go down to three days a week. They might even close for the winter because they can't afford to stay open with all these guidelines and restrictions."

Mr O’Callaghan described some of the guidelines as "head wrecking," in particular the newest rule which requires him to keep a record of meals ordered by customers. It is the latest in a string of restrictions that are becoming “mentally wearing” for those in the industry, he said.

“We are trying to run a business that we've had for 50 years and keep the doors open for the winter... we're really wondering how we're going to survive the winter and the government are just piling on more and more restrictions on us.”

“There's a lot of people mentally worn from this. And I don't think the government realise it. I know they don't realise it, because they wouldn't be coming out with these asinine things if they did,” he said.

“If they put more time into coming up with some schemes to save the businesses and give us some money to survive the winter, that would be more in their line,” he said.

“We did everything we've been asked to do, but we seem to be getting just insult after insult after insult."

“As a business, we’re just at our wit’s end," he said.

The IHF says the industry supported 270,000 jobs at the beginning of the year − one in ten of all Irish jobs. An estimated 100,000 jobs of these have been lost so far this year and a further 100,000 are now at imminent risk in the coming weeks, including 11,600 in Kerry.

Bernadette Randles, Chair of the Kerry branch of IHF, said the figures highlight the requirement for further sector-specific measures to support Irish tourism.

“Our industry is operating in a quasi-lockdown,” Ms Randles said.

“Prior to the Covid crisis, tourism supported 15,700 jobs in Kerry, contributing €592m to the local economy. With a predicted revenue loss of €440m, 11,600 of these jobs are now under threat.”

“The existing supports are totally inadequate for our industry given the current restrictions. If appropriate measures are not put in place, more jobs will be lost.”

The IHF is calling on the Government to implement a number of measures “as a matter of urgency” to help support the industry this winter.

These include reviewing the 6 person limit and allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people based on 6 people per table and subject to strict time-limits and physical distancing, and a call for the rates on the new employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) to be increased in line with the previous temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Under the EWSS, the maximum weekly subsidy for workers is €203. Previously, workers were entitled to €350 to €410 per week.

“This would make it possible for employers to retain staff during the difficult winter/spring months ahead,” the group claims.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin with Paul Kelly CEO Failte Ireland launching the Stay and Spend Scheme with Chef Richie Wilson. Picture: Julian Behal

Niall O’Callaghan believes he is one of many who will be forced to shut the doors and lay off staff over the coming months if the government do not offer greater supports to the industry.

“Right now, I can’t see a way of surviving the winter,” he said.

"I have 34 staff, and if I close for winter, I’ll have to leave all of them go.”

"It's sad, and it seems to me like the government don't care. I saw pictures of them launching some tourism scheme [Stay and Spend], pictures of them standing beside a big flame. They’re all happy and smiling. Are they living in a bubble?"

"Our business is the flame. Our businesses are going up in flames.”