Car sales increase for the first time since the onset of the pandemic

More than 7,000 new cars were licensed in August with Volkswagen the most popular make
A total of 7,360 new private cars were licensed in August. File Picture: Bloomberg

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 14:49 PM
Nicole Glennon

There was a rise of 2.2% in the number of new cars licensed in August compared to the same month in 2019, Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

This is the first month since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis that the number of new cars licensed increased year-on-year.

A total of 7,360 new private cars were licensed in August. Volkswagen was the most popular make of new private car licensed (12.3%), followed by Skoda (9%), Ford (8.9%), Hyundai (8.3%) and Kia (8.1%).

Electric and hybrid cars continue to grow in popularity with these vehicles accounting for 19.1% of new private cars licensed in the first eight months of 2020 compared with 12.5% last year.

The number of new hybrid cars licensed between January and August grew by 834 (8.2%) despite an overall drop in new cars licensed.

The number of new goods vehicles licensed in August 2020 decreased by just over 10%.

Olive Loughnane, Statistician, said when comparing today’s CSO figures with the recently published Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) figures, “it is important to note that 63.7% of new cars licensed in August 2020 were registered before August.” 

New car registrations, as reported by SIMI, were 4,875 in August 2020. From January to August 2020, there was a decrease of 28.6% in the number of cars registered to 78,920 compared with 110,527 for the same period in 2019.

The monthly licensing figures (CSO) and the registration figures (SIMI) differ due to the different dates on which a vehicle is registered and licensed. A vehicle may be registered by a dealership in advance of a sale, and vehicles which are registered in a given month may not be licensed until a later month.

