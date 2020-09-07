NTMA to raise further €1bn-€1.5bn in debt sale

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 18:13 PM
Geoff Percival

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will look to raise a further €1bn-€1.5bn through the sale of long-term government debt, at low interest rates, this week.

Two bonds are to be auctioned on Thursday, one being a so-called ‘green’ bond – where the proceeds of the loan are invested in environmentally-aware projects – with an 11-year maturity; and a regular treasury bond, due to mature in 2050.

Ireland entered the ‘green’ bond market in 2018, with the NTMA raising €3bn in an auction which received more than €11bn worth of orders. 

It followed that up by raising a further €2bn through a ‘green’ bond last year.

The NTMA has already raised €20bn through bond auctions this year – delivered at an average yield, or interest rate, of 0.27%. 

Earlier this year, in order to create a financial buffer against the economic impact of the Covid-19 fallout, it increased its funding target to €20bn-€24bn. 

Two months ago, it said its final funding tally for the year would be at the upper end of that range.

The Government, NTMA and Central Bank have all cautioned over the necessary increase in borrowing potentially exposing the country to higher interest rates. 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said, earlier this year, that even minute changes in interest rates could have a negative effect on Ireland’s finances as it looks to borrow itself out of the Covid crisis.

However, the Covid crisis is expected to cost Ireland €25bn this year, with the economy expected to fall by 8.5% this year on a whole.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

