Ireland's GDP falls by over 6 per cent in April, May and June

Ireland's economy shrunk by just over 6 per cent in April, May and June.

It's the largest quarter on quarter fall ever recorded, as much of the country was locked down due to Covid-19.

The annual GDP decline of 3 per cent compared with the same period last year, is not as severe as in other advanced economies due to the resilience of exports.

New CSO figures show people's consumption of goods and services dropped by almost a fifth in the second quarter.

The construction industry took a hit of 38 per cent - with the transport, hotel and restaurant sector contracting by 30 per cent.

Commenting on the figures Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said "The hit was not as severe as many of our trading partners, for instance, the UK, Eurozone and the US where GDP declined by over 20, 12 and 9 per cent respectively in the same period."