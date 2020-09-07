Irish economy shrank by 6.1% in the second quarter

The Irish economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures show the personal consumption of goods and services, a key measure of domestic economic activity, decreased by 19.6% in the quarter.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to have contracted by 6.1% but the impact of Covid-19 on overall economic activity was partly offset by an increase of €37.8 billion in net Exports of Goods and Services in the quarter, largely driven by a fall in Intellectual Property Product (IPP) Imports. Gross National Product, which excludes the profits of multinationals, contracted by 7.4%.

Assistant Director-General at the CSO with responsibility for Economic Statistics, Jennifer Banim said the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions varied across the sectors of the economy between April and the end of June.

"Sectors focused on the domestic market experienced significantly lower levels of economic activity in the quarter, with Construction contracting by 38.3% and the Distribution, Transport, Hotels and Restaurants sector contracting by 30.3%," she said.

"Growth continued in some of the more globalised sectors, with Industry growing by 1.5%. However, the multinational-dominated Information and Communication sector contracted by 2.3% in the quarter.