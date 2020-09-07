Only 20% of Irish firms expect Brexit trade deal to happen

Only 20% of Irish companies now expect the UK and the EU to strike a trade deal to allow for an orderly Brexit by the end of December, according to a survey.

Furthermore, the study — carried out by Chartered Accountants Ireland — found that less than 10% of Irish firms are actually ready for a hard, or no-deal, Brexit, having been heavily distracted by the Covid-19 crisis over the past six months.

However, the survey said that businesses are as concerned as EU negotiators about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, as negotiations resume today.

“As the parties return to the negotiating table, there is an overall air of negativity from officials and from the businesses that we have surveyed,” said Cróna Clohisey, public policy lead at Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Over the weekend, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland will have to set aside €1bn in next month’s budget to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

His UK foreign affairs counterpart Dominic Raab said this week’s talks will be a moment of reckoning for the chances of a trade deal. He said a deal is “there for the taking”, but warned Britain will not budge over its stance on fisheries or state aid rules.

Britain has insisted that it should have full autonomy over its state aid plans and fisheries policies. The stand-off over both issues has led EU diplomats to offer only a 50-50 chance of a trade deal being struck, while high-ranking UK government officials, reportedly, only see a 30%-40% chance of success.

Regardless of whether a trade agreement is reached, customs administration will be imposed on exporters across the island of Ireland and beyond.

The Chartered Accountants Ireland survey indicates a knowledge gap when it comes to customs paperwork. Almost half of those surveyed said they do not fully understand the customs declarations that will be required to trade goods between Ireland and the UK come January 1, 2021.

“One thing that is certain is that businesses are going to have to deal with customs administration,” said Ms Clohisey. "For many years, the EU has been a safe haven for Irish and UK businesses trading with each other, meaning little need for customs paperwork and declarations. As a result, much of the customs expertise on the island of Ireland has effectively disappeared.

“Customs administration is going to cost businesses. This cost emerged as a significant concern for the businesses we surveyed, ranking second behind staff costs and ahead of customs duties as the biggest challenge in managing business costs in the next six months.”

Given the unprecedented challenges brought about by Covid-19 in recent months, around one-in-four companies have said their focus has been unavoidably diverted from Brexit as a result. A little over a third have progressed as far as hiring a customs agent or formally invested in building their own customs knowledge, leaving more than 60% as yet unprepared for these new administrative requirements.

“The businesses that will have to deal with customs administration are the same businesses struggling with the effects of Covid-19,” said Ms Clohisey. "It is critical for the survival of these businesses that goods get to where they need to go and on time. To do this, there is an urgent need for companies and businesses to invest in the people needed to prepare and file customs returns.

"That work needs to begin immediately so that businesses are ready to trade when the Brexit transition period ends."

Ahead of the resumption of talks, the UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, warned at the weekend that his side would “not blink” and is not “scared” of walking away without a deal.

“A lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realise that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously,” he said.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s top Brexit negotiator, said last week he was “worried” and “disappointed” by the current state of the talks, saying Britain will need to shift its position if it is to reach an agreement.