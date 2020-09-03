Restaurant owners hit out at Ireland's 'greed-driven landlords'

'It’s obvious that greedy landlords are not playing their part in the pandemic'
Restaurant owners hit out at Ireland's 'greed-driven landlords'

Restaurants want a fast-track arbitration service to resolve disputes between restaurants and landlords. File Picture.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 08:08 AM
Alan Healy

Commercial landlords are not playing their part in the pandemic and are continuing to charge high rents, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has said.

The association is demanding the government issue a code of practice and introduce a fast-track arbitration service to help with a speedy resolution of disputes between restaurants, hospitality businesses and landlords.

"It’s obvious that greedy landlords are not playing their part in the pandemic which is causing huge distress for business owners especially restaurant owners," Adrian Cummins the CEO of RAI said.

"These high rents are placing hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs at risk across the island of Ireland. Immediate government action is needed, and landlords need to reduce their commercial rents in line with business turnover to support struggling restaurants and cafes."

The RAI commissioned economist Jim Power’s to produce a report on the recovery of the restaurant industry. It says a scheme to reduce the burden of commercial rents is essential from the perspective of restaurant owners and landlords.

The report recommends a 50% commercial rent grant during periods when restaurant turnover is down 50-80%.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Aug 3, 2020 UK services sector enjoys fastest growth for over five years, but job losses mount
Tourism In Dublin Irish service sector recovers at faster pace in August
Amazon creates Counterfeit Crimes Unit Amazon to create thousands of new jobs across the UK

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices