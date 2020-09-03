Restaurant owners hit out at Ireland's 'greed-driven landlords'

Commercial landlords are not playing their part in the pandemic and are continuing to charge high rents, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has said.

The association is demanding the government issue a code of practice and introduce a fast-track arbitration service to help with a speedy resolution of disputes between restaurants, hospitality businesses and landlords.

"It’s obvious that greedy landlords are not playing their part in the pandemic which is causing huge distress for business owners especially restaurant owners," Adrian Cummins the CEO of RAI said.

"These high rents are placing hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs at risk across the island of Ireland. Immediate government action is needed, and landlords need to reduce their commercial rents in line with business turnover to support struggling restaurants and cafes."

The RAI commissioned economist Jim Power’s to produce a report on the recovery of the restaurant industry. It says a scheme to reduce the burden of commercial rents is essential from the perspective of restaurant owners and landlords.

The report recommends a 50% commercial rent grant during periods when restaurant turnover is down 50-80%.