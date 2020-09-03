4 in 10 workers struggling to cope during Covid-19

Four in 10 Irish workers (39%) are struggling to cope with everyday life during Covid-19 according to new research released by laya healthcare.

The survey also found one in three employees in Ireland has an underlying health condition such as asthma, diabetes or cardiac issues making them a 'vulnerable worker.'

The study carried out by market research company Spark surveyed over 1,000 employees across 192 companies between the period of 17 and 27 July.

Almost all survey respondents reported some level of anxiety (91%) with over half of Irish workers citing a fear of a second surge in coronavirus cases as their main cause of anxiety. Just under half said they were concerned about becoming sick with the virus (46%) or friends and family becoming sick (49%).

However, just one in 10 are seeking external professional help for their mental wellbeing and almost eight in 10 workers have not taken any sick leave since March. 62% of employees have also taken fewer holidays than usual this year.

Some key challenges of working from home reported by those surveyed included loneliness and isolation (30%) and reduced interaction with work colleagues (40%).

The research further reveals companies predict an average expense of €37,138 on returning employees to the workplace, with new infrastructure, PPE provision and running wellness programmes among the noted costs.

Findings suggest that larger organisations are more likely to provide mental wellbeing services to aid staff’s return to the workplace. 45% of the pharma, manufacturing and IT sectors are providing such services, but just 39% of companies in other sectors.

Sinead Proos, Head of Health and Wellbeing at laya healthcare said to address workers’ concerns and protect vulnerable workers companies must fully comply with health and safety guidelines.

She also said the total cost of returning employees to workplaces could be in the region of €10 billion.

“The coming months are going to be incredibly challenging. Early intervention and a culture of resilience need to be prioritised to manage people’s mental and physical wellbeing long-term — both for those working in the office and remotely,” she said.

“Irish employers should ask themselves, ‘is my workforce coping, and if not, do we have the right tools to support them over the coming months and years?’.”