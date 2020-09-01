Limerick Chamber calls on Eamon Ryan to discuss national aviation policy

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is being called upon to meet with Limerick Chamber of Commerce to develop a new national aviation policy “that will address historical disparities that have deepened economic imbalance on the island of Ireland”.

The chamber has written to Mr Ryan seeking the meeting “as a matter of urgency” because of concerns over the possibility that Aer Lingus may shift two Airbus A321 long-range craft from Shannon to the UK.

The aircraft are used to serve Boston, New York, and London Heathrow but have been grounded since March.

Fine Gael TD Joe Carey confirmed that a government package was on the way but said the funding would be provided to Aer Lingus on the basis that it will provide its strategic routes in and out of Shannon to Heathrow.

“In the immediate term, we have to deal with the Aer Lingus issue and we welcome the announcement by Deputy Joe Carey of the Government’s commitment to support Aer Lingus and that any such support would be contingent on it retaining its services in the regional airports,” said the chamber’s CEO, Dee Ryan.

“While we welcome intervention from the Government, it must be accompanied by a commitment to review national aviation policy.

“Making sure that Shannon, Cork, Knock, etc, retain the services they currently have is only one aspect and must be accompanied by a review of national aviation policy.”

She said that since Shannon’s separation in 2013, the airport has grown by 300,000 passengers while Cork has increased its capacity to 250,000 passengers.

“Yet, in the same period, Dublin Airport has grown by 13.8m and while no one is arguing that Dublin should not grow, when you compare Dublin’s 13.8m passenger growth to a collective between the other two state airports of just 550,000, it’s undeniable that this is not in the State’s interest,” said Ms Ryan.

“If policy was in place, it would mean just 10% of that growth would spread evenly across Shannon, Cork, and indeed Knock with Shannon topping the 2.2m passengers, Cork 3m passengers, and Knock 1.2m.

“By the same token, Dublin Airport would have grown by 12.4m, so everyone wins.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Carey said Shannon Airport “is an economic driver of activity in the midwest and western regions”.

“It really does need government support and this issue is the biggest issue facing Clare and the midwest region,” said Mr Carey.

“The connectivity between Shannon and Heathrow is vitally important in terms of business investment and tourism and then we have the transatlantic flights which are the lifeblood of the entire western seaboard.

“Aer Lingus has been engaging with the Government on the issue and I understand that a package will be made available to Aer Lingus on the basis that it will provide its strategic routes in and out of Shannon to Heathrow.

“It is vital now that the Government steps up to the plate and provides the necessary funding to Aer Lingus to keep it operational; the State too will benefit from that connectivity.”

CEO of Ennis Chamber of Commerce, Margaret O’Brien, also highlighted the importance of Aer Lingus routes at Shannon Airport to the business and tourism sectors in the midwest and western regions.

She called on the Government to implement the recommendations by the Aviation Recovery Taskforce which provide for a stimulus package for regional airports.

Some 11% of Co Clare’s workforce is employed in the hospitality sector with overseas visitors to the region contributing a high percentage of the revenue generated.

Ms O’Brien said that, pre-Covid-19, “visitors were coming to the region through the direct flights to Shannon provided by Aer Lingus; there were also business people coming here on those flights”.

Shannon Group says it is in “ongoing discussions” with Aer Lingus regarding the resumption of its Heathrow and transatlantic operations.

“Their resumption are among the key recommendations of the Aviation Recovery Taskforce which includes a stimulus package for regional airports to encourage the rebuilding of traffic,” said Nandi O’Sullivan of Shannon Group.

“The findings of this report must be implemented urgently so that these services are underpinned and we can begin the recovery with our airlines partners in line with government objectives on rebuilding connectivity and capacity in the regions.”

Meanwhile, staff at the airport who are members of Siptu will ballot for strike action after the Group confirmed that it would proceed with implementing a 20% pay cut.

A total of 245 employees work at the airport and it is understood that half of them had their working hours reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions and the subsequent impact on aviation traffic. Siptu says it represents approximately 180 of the 245 employees at the airport.