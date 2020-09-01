Germany expects swift economic recovery, but at slower pace than previously thought

The German government sees the country’s economy rebounding quickly from the coronavirus shock, economy minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that he did not expect authorities to impose another round of lockdown measures like in March and April.

“Overall, we can say that at least for now, we are dealing with a V-shaped development,” Mr Altmaier said when presenting the government’s updated growth forecasts.

Mr Altmaier said the government revised upward its 2020 economic forecast to a decline of 5.8% from a previously expected slump of 6.3% and revised downward its 2021 forecast to an expansion of 4.4% from its previous estimate of 5.2%.

The new estimate, for this year, still marks one of the worst recessions since the end of World War II.

And the rebound will be less robust. Pre-crisis levels won’t likely be reached until the beginning of 2022, the Economy Ministry said.

“We managed to cushion the fallout from the crisis,” Mr Altmaier said. “We are looking at an unexpectedly fast V-shaped recovery” and the worst is over.

Despite a recent upsurge, Germany’s infection rates are better than elsewhere, he said, adding that the country is in position to avoid another nationwide shutdown.

Activity in Europe’s biggest economy has staged a strong rebound after collapsing in the second quarter, and German companies have turned slightly more optimistic that the economy will continue on its long road to recovery.

German unemployment declined in August and a gauge of factory activity rose to a 22-month high. Still, a manufacturing report wasn’t all positive. The machinery and equipment sectors remain weak, and businesses continued to cut jobs.

To soften the blow from the pandemic, Angela Merkel’s government suspended constitutional debt limits as part of a massive stimulus programme. However, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said he doesn’t expect GDP to reach pre-crisis levels before late 2021 at the earliest.

Infections are on the rise again after the summer holiday season, stoking fears of a new round of lockdowns that could plunge economies across Europe back into recession.

Ms Merkel last week warned that the coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better and that the fallout will test Germany’s finances for months, if not years.

“I am firmly convinced that it is a good decision to take on a high degree of debt because anything else would mean we would be in the grip of the pandemic for a lot longer,” Ms Merkel said in her annual summer press conference last Friday.

-Reuters and Bloomberg