UK government urges workers back to offices and workplaces in bid to save economy

Only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August
UK government urges workers back to offices and workplaces in bid to save economy
Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 14:39 PM

Britain’s government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s calls to get the country’s economy back up to speed up after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown.

Only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August, and one of the country’s business leaders said last week that big urban centres looked like ghost towns.

Britain’s economic output shrank by more than 20% in the second quarter of the year, bigger than all other large industrialised nations and its recovery has been moderate by comparison.

Many economists fear a sharp rise in unemployment as the government winds down its huge job retention scheme which is due to expire by the end of October.

Mr Johnson’s message is that returning to work will help stimulate the economy.

The British government is hoping that the reopening of schools, which began in England this week, will help parents to get back to their workplaces after working from home since March in many cases.

Some 4.6m working households in Britain have children under the age of 16. If all of these households had to make changes to their working arrangements to provide childcare, that would have affected one in seven workers in the UK.

-Reuters

More in this section

Passengers walking in the airport corridor Shannon airport 'key influencer' for foreign direct investment in Ireland, says business group
Cahirmee horse fair Newspapers were highly effective in delivering complex Covid-19 public health messages
Coronavirus - Tues Jul 27, 2020 UK manufacturing production grows at fastest rate for six years in August

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices