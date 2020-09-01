Newspapers were highly effective in delivering complex Covid-19 public health messages

New research has shown that newspapers play a highly effective role in delivering timely and complex Covid-19 public awareness messages to the public.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Irish government have been communicating Covid-19 public health and information messages via full-page advertisements in Ireland’s national and local newspapers.

Independent research conducted by international research company, Research and Analysis of Media (RAM), has shown that these advertisements outperformed all other similar ads in achieving above-average recall, recognition, engagement, and action.

The online survey was completed by an independent panel of 750 respondents.

77% of readers recalled the full-page public health advertisements. Other public awareness campaigns would normally expect a recall figure of around 49%.

Dianne Newman, the CEO of RAM said the research clearly demonstrates the power and effectiveness of Irish newsbrands in delivering complex messages, that can be challenging to portray through other media channels.

"It was effective not only in terms of creating strong memory traces amongst the Irish population, but also encouraging them to respond and take action," she said.

According to the survey newspapers and TV came out as the most trustworthy medium for delivering Covid-19 public information, followed by radio, outdoor, direct mail, websites, cinema, magazines, and social media.