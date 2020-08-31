Loss of Aer Lingus from Shannon would be 'devastating'

The government is being urged to map out “a very clear strategy” for the aviation sector in the midwest region after concerns were raised this week about Aer Lingus’ continued presence at Shannon Airport.

The airline's chief executive Sean Doyle said in July that they were reviewing the scale of their flying programme from Shannon and Cork airports and the ongoing viability of their regional bases.

The Irish Times reported this week that Aer Lingus may shift two Airbus A321 long-range craft from Shannon to the UK. The aircraft are used to serve Boston, New York and London Heathrow but have been grounded since March.

Aer Lingus would not comment on the reports when contacted by the Irish Examiner.

The Shannon Group who operate the airport said it is in “ongoing discussions” with Aer Lingus regarding the resumption of its Heathrow and transatlantic operations and said their resumption is critical for business and tourism across western and southern regions.

“These and other services have been suspended due to advice against non-essential travel and their resumption are among the key recommendations of the Task Force for Aviation recovery, which included a call for a stimulus package for airports in the regions to encourage the rebuilding of traffic," a spokesperson said.

"The findings of this report must be implemented urgently so that these services are underpinned and we can begin the recovery with our airline partners in line with Government objectives on rebuilding connectivity and capacity in the regions.” Among the Task Force’s 12 recommendations, is the provision of a stimulus package for Cork, Shannon, Donegal, Ireland West and Kerry airports.

“As part of this package, the State should directly provide the airports with a common fixed sum per passenger which will be used by the airports to stimulate traffic by reducing airport charges for airlines and restoring, and growing passengers,” the Task Force recommendations state.

In a statement, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport said the task force report contains a number of recommendations aimed at job retention, route supports and supports for airports, including Shannon.

“These recommendations are currently being examined in the context of the Government's plans to aid broader economic recovery and preserve connectivity.”

The statement went on to say that Shannon Group - like other regional airports “has been severely impacted by the economic impacts of Covid-19”. “The Group has asked for a range of supports from Government to help mitigate the impact of the crisis on both Shannon Airport and Shannon Heritage.

“The Government has recently approved the provision of €6.1m in emergency grant funding to enable Shannon Airport to complete its Hold Baggage Screening Project."

Senator Timmy Dooley, Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Transport in the Seanad told the Irish Examiner that if Aer Lingus pulls out of Shannon it would be "devastating" for the mid-west region.

"Every airport is in trouble at the minute but we are all remaining hopeful that they will reopen,” he said.

"It would be devastating for the mid-western region because we are dependent on two things here: business access; and tourism. A lot of tourists come through Shannon and if the access isn’t there, they will go to Dublin and change the pattern of their holiday altogether."

“The Government needs to map out a very clear strategy for the aviation sector and look at implement the recommendations of the Aviation Task Force.”