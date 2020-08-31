Alcohol ban could make Munster's music venues unviable

A ban on alcohol at music events and gigs is being considered by the Government as a means of increasing audience capacity.

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly were to discuss the proposal with representatives from the music and entertainment sector today.

While music venues and promoters across the Munster region are grateful talks are being held on how best to support the industry going forward, many maintain the sale of alcohol is crucial to ensuring events are commercially viable.

At Kino in Cork, one of the only venues in the country offering live music at present, promoter Ed O’Leary says the sale of alcohol is the only thing keeping them open.

“The only way we're making money now is off alcohol sales.” “There's no ticket revenue really because we're giving 90 per cent of that to the band.”

“We're working with 40 people at a gig at the moment and we're still getting bands that would sell 200 tickets. We're trying to offer them similar money so we don't see any of the door money really. To be honest, we don't see any of that at all.”

Kino on Washington Street has been open since July 19 due to what O’Leary calls a ‘bureaucratic’ technicality. Unlike most music venues in Cork, it holds a theatre licence.

It’s been open for almost six weeks now, with most gigs selling out in minutes.

“We’re doing socially distanced gigs,” Mr O’Leary explained.

“We sell 40 tickets and everyone is seated at tables with two to five people. It's really well managed and we don't have to serve food because we have a theatre licence.”

Mr O’Leary said the idea of banning alcohol at gigs in an effort to up the capacity is an “interesting idea” but says the reality is that most music venues couldn’t operate on that basis.

“Ticket revenue is always very, very small and I can’t see it working for anyone without alcohol sales,” he said.

“The only thing that Kino can make any money off now is alcohol sales. If they went forward with this plan, it might help one or two arts funded venues, but for 90% of venues, it would be an absolute disaster.”

“If they made that announcement, Kino would be closed the next day.”

The Cork music promoter said he doesn’t feel drink is the problem that needs to be solved in the re-opening of music venues: “I think it's the management of venues, and they haven't given anyone a chance to do that.”

“We are the only ones who have really been given a chance in Cork and, so far so good. The guards were in with us on Saturday night, they did a full inspection and they were really happy with the way everything was being run. They didn't have any issue with anything.”

“I was talking to [the Garda] and he said most publicans have been very good about it too, they're trying really hard. I think they really need to give venues a chance too before they start to decide whether we can sell alcohol or not.”

Ed O'Leary, who runs The Good Room with business partner Joe Kelly and they present Live At St. Luke's.

Mr O’Leary, as one half of The Good Room, has organised hundreds of gigs and events around Cork city and county including the award-winning concert series Live At St Luke’s and It Takes A Village festival. He’s organised alcohol-free gigs in the past and he isn’t enthusiastic about their commercial value.

“You're not going to sell tickets for dry gigs.”

“I've done plenty of them in my time and there's no craic. The atmosphere is dead.”

However, he as keen to state that people don’t attend gigs “for a piss-up.”

“At Kino we’re still within the hour and a half time limit, nobody is coming out of our place falling out drunk.”

“We're hanging on by a thread as it is. We've gone from being able to sell 200 tickets and have 200 people at a show to 40.”

“It's really tight, the only reason it is kind of working is because of all the supports at the moment like the wage subsidy scheme, but there are issues with those as well.”

O’Leary said he’s lost a number of staff in Kino as they were making more money on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“We had to hire new staff and none of them are on the wage subsidy scheme,” he explained.

“So we are really, really on a fine line here. We're on a knife's edge and if they banned alcohol sales, there's no way we could keep going.”

In Clonakilty, the doors remain shut at De Barra’s Folk Club. And a proposal to ban the sale of alcohol to allow for increased numbers at gigs would not be the solution to manager Ray Blackwell’s problems.

For Mr Blackwell, any dialogue on getting the music industry back up and running is welcome, but, if De Barra’s were not able to serve drink they would be “commercially unsustainable” he said.

“As an independent venue, De Barra’s has never received grant aid or funding and selling drinks and alcohol is a part of our business and how we keep our business commercially viable.”

He also noted that the venue has always sold alcohol responsibly and “in a safe environment.”

He said the current guidelines for indoor events which do not include music venues are “untenable and unfair.”

Under existing Government restrictions, indoor events in “controlled environments” such as museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries can allow a maximum of 50 people to congregate indoors. Notably, music venues aren’t included in this list and are subject to the six-person-maximum rule.

Mr Blackwell said De Barra’s is “an upstanding and recognised member” of the community and industry and want to get back open.

“We are more than capable of providing a safe and rewarding live experience in our venue.”

He said the venue would welcome any further guidelines that take into account “the unique nature of not just our venue, but all the grassroots independent music venues in Ireland.”

“Independent venues are an incredibly important part of the music industry ecosystem and without them, we will not have the stars or the tech crews of tomorrow or indeed the magical, enriching and uplifting cultural experiences they provide to their audiences,” he said.

For some venues, the prohibition of alcohol would cause a loss in revenue, but wouldn’t make the business unviable.

Sinéad Hope, Director of University Concert Hall (UCH), Limerick, said while alcohol is an additional income generator for the venue, banning it for a short period would be something they could do.

“We don’t permit alcohol in the auditorium anyways. It would mean that a person coming to our event may not be able to enjoy a glass of wine or beer during the interval for the foreseeable future, but if that’s what it takes... we just want to get our doors back open."

Unlike Kino, the commercial viability of UCH Limerick is more dependent on an increase in venue capacity than any potential change in rules surrounding the sale of liquor.

As it stands, Ms Hope said the 50 person limit is “unviable,” particularly for a venue of UCH Limerick’s size which can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

“We can meet social distancing requirements, we can use hand sanitizers and allocate seats. That’s all viable. But the capacity restrictions retaining at 50 are totally unviable.”

The concert hall situated in the heart of the University of Limerick has reviewed its Autumn season, which usually usually features a number of the venues “big” shows of the year.

“They have been moved to Spring or cancelled. We’ve tried to rework our Autumn season to cater for smaller capacities, but we were hoping that social distancing guidelines would go from two-meters down to one meter, so we could at least get a decent number in, but the capacity restrictions are just not viable.”

The venue has been shut for 170 days now, and was hoping to open in September with its first concert in months.

“We have the Irish Chamber Orchestra in with us on the 18th of September, but there are 22 members in the orchestra including soloists, by the time you add on staffing, it's not really viable.”

“We could only have 10 to 15 in the audience. You couldn't keep running events on that, it's just not viable.”

“We want to get back. But our events are not all one-man shows, they tend to be bigger like the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s show. That’s 22 artists on stage not including a presenter and our technicians. It’s just not viable for us to run events of that size.”

Ms Hope described the current situation as “frustrating” and “disappointing.”

“We see ourselves as the definition of a controlled environment,” she said, noting that the venue had allocated seating and could enforce physical distancing between guests.

“But, with the capacity restrictions, you can't even try and support employment in the region, be it artists or the tech industry. So many people are employed in this industry, it's just frustrating.”

“I totally understand that there are more priorities than us, but the arts and live music industry really seems to have been pushed down the list. We seem to have been lost.”

Ms Hope said the industry is grateful for the supports they have received from the government such as the wage subsidy scheme; “It has kept us all going but it won’t run indefinitely, we have to try and get back and generate some business.”

The Director of UCH Limerick said she hopes the public would support music venues if they were given the green light to up their capacity granted they postponed the sale of alcohol.

“I think being able to bring a drink to a venue or enjoy a drink at a venue is an added element to the night, but people haven't been at concerts or events or gigs in so long, I would hope they're only dying to get back and experience them.”

“I'm not too sure how long the online streaming will last. We're zoomed out of it and streamed out of it - and nothing beats being there.”