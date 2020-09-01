Softening demand stalls manufacturing recovery 

The recovery seen by Irish-based manufacturing businesses in July was largely eroded in August amid rising concern over the general economic outlook and future demand levels.

The latest monthly manufacturing sector index from AIB shows a reading of 52.3 points for August. This was the second highest reading in 16 months and reflective of a sector in strong growth mode. Any index reading above the neutral 50-point mark illustrates a sector which is growing.

However, August’s index reading was down from the near two-year high of 57.3 in July; and the latest survey shows August saw renewed jobs and purchasing cuts by companies.

“The recovery in manufacturing activity is continuing, but firms remain very cautious amid heightened uncertainty about future demand and general business conditions," said AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan.

Underlining the lost momentum was the sharp slowdown in the growth rate of new business orders received by manufacturing companies last month, compared with July. Furthermore, while the 12-month outlook of firms remained positive, it has stalled since an initial rebound seen at the end of the second quarter.

The manufacturing sector enjoyed its second strongest rate of monthly growth in nearly 18 months in August, with new orders and export orders up for the third straight month.

However, overall fears for the wider economy, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, resulted in the headline five-point drop – it being the fourth largest on record.

"The details of the August survey point to considerable caution in the sector amid much uncertainty about the economic outlook,” said Mr Mangan.

“Output continued to grow at a strong pace as more markets reopen, though not as rapidly as in July. However, growth in new orders while still solid, slowed appreciably from July suggesting some softening in demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) has no reason - for now - to add to its stimulus measures as disruptions related to the recent surge in coronavirus infections were already factored into its policy, board member Isabel Schnabel has said.

With case numbers inching towards their early-year highs, some European nations are once again imposing restrictions on business and travel, raising expectations that the ECB would be forced to expand its already lavish, €1.35 trillion emergency bond scheme, to help governments cope.

But Ms Schnabel appeared to soften those expectations and she even played down concerns over the euro’s recent strength, which some analysts fear could automatically negate some of the ECB’s stimulus effort.

“We are seeing a certain resurgence of infections, but at the moment it looks unlikely that we are going to see a full lockdown again,” the head of the ECB’s market operations said. “This is precisely what we assumed in our baseline scenario in June.”

“If you look at incoming data, by and large they support the baseline... (and) as long as the baseline remains intact, there is no reason to adjust the monetary policy stance,” Ms Schnabel added.