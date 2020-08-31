Irish pension funds slash their equity exposure

Irish pension schemes have reduced their equity allocations by almost a third in the past three years as they diversify into fixed income and real assets such as property and infrastructure according to a survey by Mercer.

Their 2020 European Asset allocation insights show average equity allocations for Irish defined benefit (DB) schemes fell to 27% this year, compared to 39% in 2017.

Allocations to investments like corporate bonds over the same period have risen from 48% to 50%, whilst the allocation to alternative assets like property, private equity and infrastructure has doubled to 22% from 11%.

The trend of reduced equity allocations is reflected more widely by investors across Europe and the UK, with the average equity holding falling to 22% this year from 25% in 2019.

Mercer said another trend is the reduction in the number of investors reporting an allocation to hedge funds which have fallen out of favour as they struggle to justify their relatively high fees.

Olivier Santamaria, Head of Investment Consulting for Mercer Ireland said: “With investors facing high levels of uncertainty for the rest of 2020 and pending the outcome of the tug of war between poor economic fundamentals on the one hand and financial markets expectations of a strong recovery on the other, risk management remains a key priority."

"We expect schemes to continue focusing on building more robust portfolios through increased diversification and better matching of the liabilities," he said.