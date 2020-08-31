Card spending above 2019 levels but ATM withdrawals down by 31% 

Daily credit and debit card spending by Irish consumers has increased above levels recorded in August of last year and is up 63% compared to the low point in Apri.

New figures from the Central Bank show that spending on debit and credit cards picked up in late July and remained relatively stable throughout August, up around 9% on the daily average spending figure in August last year.

The value of ATM withdrawals, however, remain significantly lower on a year-on-year basis, down approximately 31% compared with the daily average in August last year, as consumers continue to limit cash withdrawals.

The Central Bank has also published monthly data for July which shows card spend by Irish consumers fell by 5% when compared to the same month last year.

Total card spending including ATM transactions equated to €5.8 billion in July, a decrease of €328 million.

When compared with June, the total value of transactions increased by 8 per cent, which corresponded with the third phase of restrictions being eased at the end of June.

"It is evident that as the various phases of restrictions were eased, spending in all sectors has increased as the opportunities for consumers to spend has risen," the Central Bank said.

"It must be noted that spending growth has been uneven across sectors, with certain sub-sectors experiencing larger increases than others."

As the third phase of restrictions were eased in late June with the reopening of restaurants and some bars, spending in the social sector increased by 35% in July, compared to the previous month. The restaurants/ dining sub-sector increased by 56% and accounted for the vast majority of the overall increase in the social sector. Spending on entertainment recorded an increase of 10% compared to June.

Spending on groceries declined marginally on the month, although remained significantly higher in year-on-year terms, up 36%.

The surge in online spending due to the lockdown has not subsided. The total e-commerce expenditure amounted to €2.2 billion in July, largely unchanged on the previous month but remains 16% above the figure for July 2019. Online shopping accounted for 41% of all retail card sale spending in July.