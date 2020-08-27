Number of bank and credit union branches falls significantly

The number of banks and credit unions branches in Ireland has fallen substantially over the last decade, with 117 fewer branches in 2019 compared to 2010 new analysis shows.

The survey of properties by GeoDirectory said the reduction in the number of bank branches can be attributed to the effects of the global financial crisis in 2008/2009 and a rapid growth in customers going online to do their day to day banking.

While the analysis shows a significant fall in the number of banks and credit unions there has been a 28% increase in the number of supermarkets in the six largest supermarket chains in the main urban areas, with 116 new stores added to their commercial stock, due to opening new stores or from the acquisition of existing stores.

GeoDirectory was jointly established by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSI) to create and manage a database of commercial and residential buildings.

Their GeoView Commercial Property Report published today shows that the overall level of commercial vacancy in Ireland is 13.5%, increasing only slightly compared to last year despite the impact of Covid-19.

According to the analysis by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services, the total stock of commercial properties in the country in June was 211,194 in June 2020, with 28,469 (13.5%) listed as vacant. Almost half of all commercial properties in the country were located in Leinster (49.5%), with Dublin accounting for 23.6% of the overall total.

Increases in commercial vacancy rates were recorded in three out of four provinces, with only Leinster (12.4%) remaining unchanged. Connacht had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 17%, further emphasising the east-west divide in economic activity that has been evident in previous GeoView Commercial Property reports.

Dara Keogh, Chief Executive of GeoDirectory said they expect to see further significant changes in the coming years with the economic impact of Covid-19, international tourism in significant decline, the risk of a no-deal Brexit on the table and working from home becoming more prevalent.

Annette Hughes, Director, EY-DKM Economic Advisory said it is too soon to provide an analysis on the impact of Covid-19 on the commercial property stock and vacancy rates and the full impact on business is unlikely to be evident until 2021.

"Right now, the hardest-hit sectors have been those with a high dependence on face-to-face contact or physical interaction, including Accommodation and Food, Travel and Tourism, Retail, Construction, and those with less ‘working from home’ potential," she said.

"With counties on the west coast particularly dependant on tourism-related sectors, it is perhaps not surprising that the widening east-west gap evident in previous reports remains in place."

"As the full impacts of Covid-19 become apparent, it could lead to an even greater disparity between the east and west, and urban and rural areas, in terms of vacancy rates in these sectors in years to come.”