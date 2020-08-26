Munster woman first female chair of Venture Capital Association

A Limerick woman has been named the Irish Venture Capital Association's new chairperson in a historic appointment for the organisation.

Gillian Buckley, from Ballingarry, Co. Limerick, is the first woman to hold the position in the associations' 35-year history.

A business studies graduate of the University of Limerick, Buckley set up the Western Development Commission (WDC) investment fund where she is currently an investment manager.

Headquartered in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, WDC is a statutory body established to promote social and economic development in the western region.

It operates a seed and venture capital fund focused on the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Commenting on her election to the representative organisation for venture capital and private equity firms in Ireland, Ms Buckley said: “It’s an honour to be elected the first woman to chair the Irish Venture Capital Association. It should be noted that the four most senior roles in the association of chairperson, director general, vice chair and manager are now held by women.”

Ms Buckley said the Programme for Government recognised the strategic role that venture capital has to play in the Irish economy "in these challenging times and post-Brexit."

"The Irish Venture Capital Association looks forward to working in partnership with Government to further develop the sector to support more world-class start-up and scaling Irish companies," she concluded.

An independent report from DCU in January found Irish venture capital and private equity firms have invested €5bn in Irish SMEs since 2003 and through syndication, have attracted a further €3bn in funding from international firms.