New home buyers in Ireland paying for years of underinvestment, says housing group

A builders' lobby group claims people buying new homes are paying the cost of years of underinvestment in Ireland's cities and towns.

The Irish Home Builders' Association said there is a large "affordability gap" between cost of building a home in an urban area and the amount first-time buyers in their target markets can borrow.

That gap is nearly €89,000 in Waterford, over a €100,000 in Dublin, €112,000 in Limerick and €132,000 in Cork.

Spokesman James Benson points out the state takes as much in VAT as developers are leaving aside for themselves, at 12% of the cost of a new home - and that's before development levies at 4%.

"Land is one element but equally services and provision of services and proper land management. We need to see that there is a proper provision of services.

"Currently we are probably suffering from the lack of investment and the lack of money that was available for investment over the last number of years.

"And we are seeing the case of where the provision of those services is placed on the new home purchaser because the new homes are paying for the betterment in the whole area," Mr Benson said.

An analysis by The Irish Home Builders' Association also shows it's now taking some over 15 years on average to save for a deposit.

It said more people should be given waivers from the Central Bank's mortgage earning limits to try and bridge the gap.

Spokesman James Benson said renters thinking of buying also need help.

Mr Benson said: "If you have a case where an average couple or a young couple are able to pay rent at a certain rate and that is in excess of what it would be for your mortgage repayment then we have a structural issue within the housing system there.

"So consideration in our view should be given to those to take into account rental income when they are applying for a mortgage.

"And equally in any given year you have 20% discretions if that is increased and that increase is ringfenced for a first time buyers then that might increase affordability and supply."