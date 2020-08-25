US consumer sentiment slumps to 2014 low    

US consumer confidence dropped in August to the lowest since 2014 as consumers soured on employment and business conditions, indicating Americans are becoming despondent amid persistently high joblessness.

The Conference Board’s index decreased to 84.8, the lowest level since the pandemic began, from a revised 91.7 in the prior month, according to its latest report.

The report points to a bumpy economic recovery - and risks for President Donald Trump’s re-election - as Americans grapple with high unemployment and uncertainty about future federal stimulus, with a new version of jobless aid just starting to reach Americans.

The confidence gauge also remains well below pre-crisis levels, illustrating the depth of the economic hole created by the pandemic, as well as the impact of the surge in infections in June and July.

Other data were more upbeat: New-home sales jumped to the highest since 2006, while a regional measure of manufacturing was the strongest in almost two years.

Still, the home sales show how higher-income Americans -- with relatively secure jobs and investments in a rising stock market -- are faring compared with lower-income workers, a phenomenon sometimes called a two-track, recovery.

“I found consumers’ more downbeat assessment of the current and future outlook for the labor market both reflective of that two-tracked recovery, but also a possible warning sign that the relatively strong recovery in jobs posted in the past few months could be slowing,” said Kathleen Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics.

“This in turn depresses income expectations, again underscoring that two-tracked recovery,” she said.

“Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, unexpectedly declined in August as Americans faced growing uncertainty about jobs and income prospects. ... The responses in the report partially capture the slow, unclear process of extending jobless support and other aid,” said Eliza Winger Read at Bloomberg Economics.

US stocks swung between gains and losses after the report, while yields on 10-year Treasuries briefly fell before rising again.

European stock markets were also hit by the US figures despite brightening prospects for the German economy.

A survey showing improved business sentiment in Germany "has been undone by the lowest US consumer confidence reading since this crisis began", online broker IG said.

