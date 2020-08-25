German economy shrank at faster pace than during global financial crisis

The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investments, and exports all collapsed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statistics office said.

The economic slump was much stronger than during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, and it represented the sharpest decline since Germany began to record quarterly GDP calculations in 1970, the office said.

Consumer spending shrank by 10.9% on the quarter, capital investments by 19.6% and exports by 20.3%, seasonally adjusted data showed.

Construction activity, normally a consistent growth driver for the German economy, fell by 4.2% on the quarter.

“The second quarter was a complete disaster,” VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said.

Regardless of whether it is about investments, private consumption, exports or even imports -everything was in free fall.

The only bright spot was state consumption, which rose by 1.5% on the quarter due to the government’s coronavirus rescue programmes, the office said.

However, German business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, the Ifo institute said, boosting hopes that Europe’s largest economy is set for a strong recovery following the massive coronavirus shock.

“The German economy is on the road to recovery,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said, adding that firms assessed their current business situation much more optimistically than in the previous month.

The German parliament has suspended the debt brake this year to allow the government to finance its crisis response and fiscal stimulus push with record new debt of €217.8bn.

The fiscal U-turn after years of balanced budgets means that the German state recorded a budget deficit of €51.6bn from January to June, the statistics office said.

That represents a deficit of 3.2% of economic output as measured by the EU’s Maastricht criteria.

Employment edged down by 1.3% on the year to 44.7 million in a sign that the government’s efforts to shield the labour market from the coronavirus shock with its short-time work programme are paying off.

The relatively mild impact of the crisis on employment helped to stabilise income for many households, which together with the reluctance to consume, led to a considerable increase in household saving.

The savings rate almost doubled to 20.1% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, the office said.

The German central bank expects household spending to drive a strong recovery in the third quarter, though the economy might not reach its pre-crisis level before 2022.

The government’s stimulus measures include a temporary Vat cut from July to December worth up to €20bn, which Berlin hopes will give household spending an additional push.

“The reopening of the economy will give the German economy a strong boost in the period from July to September,” Mr Gitzel said, but he added that the moment of truth would come in the autumn and winter months, which could see a wave of bankruptcies.

- Reuters