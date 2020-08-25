Half of Irish consumers lost money because of Covid-19, survey says

Half of Irish consumers lost money because of Covid-19, survey says

The average loss is almost €700 just behind consumers in Belgium and the Netherlands. Picture: Pexels.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 09:47 AM
Ciarán Sunderland

Half of Irish consumers have lost money due to cancellations because of Covid-19.

The average loss is almost €700 just behind consumers in Belgium and the Netherlands.

A global study by N26 bank finds 80% of people surveyed were forced to cancel or postpone major purchases or life events, like weddings, because of the pandemic.

Irish people have saved an average of €1896 for plans which ended up being cancelled, while they lost an average of €694 as a result of the changes.

The public also saved during the period for expenditure such as home improvement and paying off debts. 

Speaking about the research findings, N26's Director of Growth said: "Our lives have been transformed since the start of the Covid-19 crisis and as major life plans have been cancelled or postponed, it’s left many of us feeling like life has been put on hold. 

"But as plans and our lives have changed, it’s interesting to see how people have adapted and developed new digital habits. 

"Particularly the uplift in using card over cash and a shift towards mobile or online banking. 

"It’s clear that people are starting to realise the benefits and increased flexibility of digital banking, and this is probably why so many are planning to continue these habits post-Covid."

Read More

Storm Francis: Cork County Council clears roads as 50 homes and businesses damaged in Bantry 

More in this section

WORLD Coronavirus 145715 Spain's hotels may have to sell up in order to survive Covid-19 crisis
CC CABINET MEETING Food service and retail account for largest groups of 230,400 people on PUP                
Coronavirus - Fri Aug 21, 2020 John Fahey: Recovery remains fraught with challenges and downside risks

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices