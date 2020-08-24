Food service and retail account for largest groups of 230,400 people on PUP                

The number of people availing of the pandemic unemployment payments (PUP) fell slightly in the past week, but still leaving 230,400, including large groups who once worked in food service, retail, and construction, continuing to depend on the benefit to make ends meet.

The latest PUP figures show the numbers fell by 2,000 in the week, and compare with the almost 600,000 people who were on the payment during the worst of the lockdowns, in early May.

Combining the PUP numbers with the 370,000 people whose pay is supported by the existing wage-subsidy scheme, and the 244,600 people on the official live register unemployment count, around 45% of the private sector workforce rely on some sort of Government support during the Covid-19 crisis.

The PUP numbers are closely watched for any signs that the sectors worst hit by the slump are recovering.

However, 48,700 people who worked in accommodation and food service; the 32,900 people in wholesale and retail; and 17,500 who worked in construction are still the largest groups receiving the pandemic payments.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said PUP numbers rose slightly in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly. The figures show 60,800 will receive the reduced €203-a-week payment.