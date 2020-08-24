Spain's hotels may have to sell up in order to survive Covid-19 crisis

Spanish hotels, blighted by empty beds during the pandemic, may find their best way out of the crisis is to sell up or buy rivals, industry officials have said.

“There are going to be op portunities to sell and the hotel chains are going to be very attentive to that,” said Javier Jimenez, head of Spain’s Association of Hotel Directors in the Costa Blanca region, which includes the resort towns of Benidorm, Denia and Torrevieja.

Pummeled by a health emergency that has seen spending by international tourists plunge 71% in the first six months of the year, hoteliers are doing what they can to survive.

For investors and larger hotel chains with sturdy balance sheets, the pandemic presents a chance to snap up smaller establishments that are struggling to weather the storm, said Mr Jimenez.

That view is in line with a survey published by Deloitte Spain, in which 40% of hotel-sector executives said they thought investors would seize on the crisis to buy establishments in difficulties.

Before the pandemic hit, Spain was the second-most-visited country in the world after France, with 84 million international tourists last year.

Consolidation was already underway as the industry emerged from Spain’s financial crisis of a decade ago.

Private equity giant Blackstone bought Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios, which owned 13,100 rooms, in 2018 as part of a run of deals that made the firm a major operator of Spanish hotels.

- Bloomberg