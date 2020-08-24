John Fahey: Recovery remains fraught with challenges and downside risks

The data for the global economy over the last number of months have shown that activity levels have rebounded and the recession appears to have been largely confined to the first half of the year.

Indeed, there were already signs emerging of a bounceback in activity in May and June as the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions started to be unwound allowing economies to gradually reopen.

Despite this recovery, global GDP will still register a significant contraction this year. The IMF, European Commission, and the ECB project world GDP falling by close to 5% over the course of 2020 in their baseline scenarios, while the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is forecasting a contraction of 6%.

This would represent the largest contraction since the Great Depression in the early 1930s. They all see GDP growth rebounding by between 5% to 6% in 2021.

The impact on labour markets and household incomes has been relatively contained in many countries. This is as a result of job furlough schemes and other income support measures. It is expected, though, that the standard unemployment rates will rise sharply as these schemes and measures are wound down.

The OECD sees unemployment rising to around 10% in advanced economies this year, compared to 5.5% in 2019. There has also been a sharp decline in international trade, with both the OECD and IMF forecasting a fall of 11% to 12% in volume terms this year.

There has also been a marked fall in inflation, aided by sharp declines in oil prices.

Governments in virtually all economies are set to record large budget deficits this year and a corresponding jump in public debt.

Despite the expected improvement in economic growth, activity levels are still anticipated to remain below pre-Covid levels, at least until the end of 2022.

A key reason for the uneven recovery is due to the nature of the virus, with the potential for fresh localised outbreaks. This in turn will require regional or partial lockdowns and containment measures such as social distancing, restrictions on airline travel, and border closures remaining a feature into 2021.

It must be noted that a key assumption underpinning the outlook is that the virus outbreak has already peaked in most countries and that a full second wave, requiring another large scale lockdown, is avoided.

As a result, the recovery remains fraught with challenges and downside risks.

- John Fahey is senior economist at AIB