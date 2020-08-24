8% of tenants miss rent payments during Covid-19 crisis

8% of tenants have missed monthly rent payments during the crisis so far as a result of Covid-19.

That is according to a new survey by the Society of Chartered Surveyors.

It also shows 73% of agents said the level of enquiries for property had increased or remained the same.

Vice President of the Society, TJ Cronin said some renters have been struggling during the pandemic and he expects it to get worse.

Mr Cronin said: "Respondents to the survey have shown that 8% of the leases that they have brokered are now in rent arrears.

"Now when you look at the fact that people are in rental and income support at the moment,

"Overtime when the government begins to row back on those,

"The worrying thing is that we will probably see an increase on the 8% and higher figures unfortunately."