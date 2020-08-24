8% of tenants miss rent payments during Covid-19 crisis

8% of tenants miss rent payments during Covid-19 crisis
On rents, 8% of tenants had missed monthly payments during the crisis so far.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 07:54 AM
Digital Desk staff

8% of tenants have missed monthly rent payments during the crisis so far as a result of Covid-19.

That is according to a new survey by the Society of Chartered Surveyors.

It also shows 73% of agents said the level of enquiries for property had increased or remained the same.

Vice President of the Society, TJ Cronin said some renters have been struggling during the pandemic and he expects it to get worse. 

Mr Cronin said: "Respondents to the survey have shown that 8% of the leases that they have brokered are now in rent arrears. 

"Now when you look at the fact that people are in rental and income support at the moment, 

"Overtime when the government begins to row back on those, 

"The worrying thing is that we will probably see an increase on the 8% and higher figures unfortunately."

Read More

House prices unchanged but tenants miss rental payments: Surveyors    

More in this section

Real estate agency - colorful flat design style illustration House prices unchanged but tenants miss rental payments: Surveyors    
001%20Dublin%20Airport Ireland's airlines among worst-hit in Europe by Covid-19
DC 17-8-20 Heavy Rain in Cork City Irish consumers less confident as Covid-19 cases rose in August

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices