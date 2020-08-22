Ireland's airlines among worst-hit in Europe by Covid-19

A series of reports are looking into the impact of coronavirus on a number of sectors.

The Higher Education Minister and Business Minister, Simon Harris, said they want to help businesses through the pandemic.

Ireland's aviation sector is among the worst affected by Covid-19 in Europe.

These reports cover 16 key sectors within the economy and provide initial indications of the impact of Covid-19 on them in a range of areas including construction and retail.

Minister Harris said the Government's almost €20bn in supports will be of most help to the most heavily impacted sectors and will help businesses to resume activity while operating under the constraints demanded by public health requirements.

He said the July Stimulus Package was the first step in supporting people, but they will continue to help businesses grow and "become sustainable in this Covid world".

Business Minister Damien English said the tourism and hospitality sectors, aviation, and elements of the audiovisual sector remain in serious difficulty.