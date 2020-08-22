Ireland's airlines among worst-hit in Europe by Covid-19

A series of reports are looking into the impact of coronavirus on a number of sectors
Ireland's airlines among worst-hit in Europe by Covid-19

Ireland's aviation sector is among the worst affected by Covid-19 in Europe. File picture: RollingNews.ie

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 07:48 AM
digital desk

A series of reports are looking into the impact of coronavirus on a number of sectors.

The Higher Education Minister and Business Minister,  Simon Harris, said they want to help businesses through the pandemic.

Ireland's aviation sector is among the worst affected by Covid-19 in Europe.

These reports cover 16 key sectors within the economy and provide initial indications of the impact of Covid-19 on them in a range of areas including construction and retail.

Minister Harris said the Government's almost €20bn in supports will be of most help to the most heavily impacted sectors and will help businesses to resume activity while operating under the constraints demanded by public health requirements.

He said the July Stimulus Package was the first step in supporting people, but they will continue to help businesses grow and "become sustainable in this Covid world".

Business Minister Damien English said the tourism and hospitality sectors, aviation, and elements of the audiovisual sector remain in serious difficulty.

Read More

Studies show Covid-19 fallout for Irish jobs, sector-by-sector        

More in this section

LC%20covid%2007 Kingspan chief Murtagh sees no future for any new national Covid-19 lockdowns           
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Studies show Covid-19 fallout for Irish jobs, sector-by-sector        
Retail sales decline British retail sales rebound but government costs climb                    
#covid-19coronavirusaviation

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices