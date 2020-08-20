Government approves €2.6m to keep Bunratty Castle open

Shannon Group had sought €6.4m to keep sites open until next June
Government approves €2.6m to keep Bunratty Castle open
The Shannon Group said attractions like Bunratty would close at the end of the month without the funding.
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 18:55 PM
Alan Healy

The government has approved €2.6m in funding to keep Bunratty Castle open until the end of the year.

Following its submission to the Government for support for its heritage business, the Shannon Group welcomed the announcement by Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State for International Road Transport and Logistics of the funding to keep their tourism sites open to the end of December.

Mary Considine, the CEO of the Shannon Group said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to major revenue losses at both the Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and King John’s Castle sites which are hugely dependant on US and continental European tourists, who account in a normal year for 80% of visitors. 

She had warned the facility would close at the end of the month without funding and had sought €6.4m to keep the sites open until next June.

“The ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for our heritage business which is hugely dependent on international visitors. With visitor numbers to our owned sites down -80% year-to-date on last year, we sought Government funding to support us through this unprecedented crisis," she said.

"Today’s announcement is great news, not only for our employees at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and King John’s Castle, but for the mid-west tourism industry. We know the importance of these sites to tourism in the region. We would like to thank Minister Naughton, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for this much-needed support.”

