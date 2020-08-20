Additional €5.5m of funding made available for online retailers

A new €5.5m funding round aimed at boosting retailers’ online sales has been formally launched.

The expansion of the Government’s existing Online Retail Scheme formed part of last month’s jobs stimulus package and the update grant funding will be administered by Enterprise Ireland.

The money is targeted at Irish-owned retailers with an existing online presence and it is aimed at accelerating their online sales, digital capabilities and growing their customer base.

“It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make it an urgent priority for businesses to accelerate the growth of their online offering,” said Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English.

Successful applicants for the next tranche of the fund will receive a grant of up to 80% of project costs, with these grants ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €40,000, per company.

“Retailers are seizing the opportunity to significantly enhance their online shopfronts and complement their traditional presence.

"The increased customers and revenue make an important contribution to the bottom line.

"It also provides consumers with more opportunities to support local businesses in their community, even when shopping online,” Minister English said.